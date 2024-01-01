Menu
<p>Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude tax and licensing fees.</p>

2010 Volvo XC60

195,036 KM

$9,999

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

VIN yv4992dz1a2939760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,036 KM

Vehicle Description

Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude tax and licensing fees.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Leather Seats

CD Player

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

