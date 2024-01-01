$9,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Volvo XC60
AWD 5dr 3.0L T6
2010 Volvo XC60
AWD 5dr 3.0L T6
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
195,036KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN yv4992dz1a2939760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,036 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Confirm all features and options that are not safety related with salesperson. All prices exclude tax and licensing fees.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
2017 RAM 3500 SLT Cummins Diesel 143,327 KM $44,999 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe 263,852 KM $6,499 + tax & lic
2012 Mitsubishi RVR AWD 4dr CVT GT 167,666 KM SOLD
Email True North Auto Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2010 Volvo XC60