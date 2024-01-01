Menu
At Stewart Auto Hub our priority is to bring our customers high quality affordable vehicles.

Ask us about extended warranty and financing options!

421 King Street East

Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

252,274 KM

$10,399

+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,399

+ taxes & licensing

252,274KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1j4rr5gt6bc506096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 252,274 KM

Vehicle Description

At Stewart Auto Hub our priority is to bring our customers high quality affordable vehicles.

Ask us about extended warranty and financing options!

421 King Street East

Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2017 RAM 3500 SLT Cummins Diesel for sale in Cobourg, ON
2017 RAM 3500 SLT Cummins Diesel 143,327 KM $44,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in Cobourg, ON
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe 263,852 KM $6,499 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mitsubishi RVR AWD 4dr CVT GT for sale in Cobourg, ON
2012 Mitsubishi RVR AWD 4dr CVT GT 167,666 KM SOLD

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-XXXX

(289) 252-1583

$10,399

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee