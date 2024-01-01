Menu
Confirm all options and features that are not safety related with salesperson. Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees.

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

141,023 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto GX

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto GX

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

141,023KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN jm1bl1kf0b1430017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,023 KM

Vehicle Description

Confirm all options and features that are not safety related with salesperson. Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2011 Mazda MAZDA3