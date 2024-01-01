$8,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr HB Sport Auto GX
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
141,023KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN jm1bl1kf0b1430017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,023 KM
Vehicle Description
Confirm all options and features that are not safety related with salesperson. Price excludes taxes and $59 licensing fees.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
