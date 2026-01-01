$8,499+ taxes & licensing
2014 Subaru Forester
5dr Wgn Auto 2.0XT Touring
2014 Subaru Forester
5dr Wgn Auto 2.0XT Touring
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 223,560 KM
Vehicle Description
Quality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!
Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.
Well-maintained & road-ready
Competitive pricing & financing available
Trusted brands & models
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Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Give us a call 905-269-5995
Selling Dealer: Stewart Auto Hub Inc
Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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