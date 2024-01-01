$27,989+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Tacoma
V6 DOUBLE CAB SR5+CAP!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$27,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,069 KM
Vehicle Description
This DOUBLE CAB-SR5 is super clean! Features: V6, 4WD, PAINTED CAP, 16 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, 6,400 LBS TOW PACKAGE WITH HITCH AND WIRE, 6.1 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR AND MORE. Beautiful Alpine White exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
