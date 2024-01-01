2014 Toyota Tacoma

Menu
This DOUBLE CAB-SR5 is super clean! Features: V6, 4WD, PAINTED CAP, 16 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, 6,400 LBS TOW PACKAGE WITH HITCH AND WIRE, 6.1 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR AND MORE. Beautiful Alpine White exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

145,069 KM

V6 DOUBLE CAB SR5+CAP!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

145,069KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFMU4FN8EX021242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,069 KM

Vehicle Description

This DOUBLE CAB-SR5 is super clean! Features: V6, 4WD, PAINTED CAP, 16 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, 6,400 LBS TOW PACKAGE WITH HITCH AND WIRE, 6.1 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR AND MORE. Beautiful Alpine White exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

