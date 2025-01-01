2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class= data-start=0 data-end=369>The 2014 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 with a manual transmission is part of the MK7 generation of the Golf, which is known for its refinement and improved driving dynamics compared to previous models. The 2.0-liter engine in the 2014 Golf is typically a TDI diesel, offering a combination of good power and fuel efficiency. Heres an overview of key features and specifications:</p><h3 class= data-start=371 data-end=398>Engine and Performance:</h3><ul data-start=399 data-end=827><li class= data-start=399 data-end=459><p class= data-start=401 data-end=459><strong data-start=401 data-end=416>Engine Type</strong>: 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel (TDI)</p></li><li class= data-start=460 data-end=491><p class= data-start=462 data-end=491><strong data-start=462 data-end=476>Horsepower</strong>: Around 150 hp</p></li><li class= data-start=492 data-end=529><p class= data-start=494 data-end=529><strong data-start=494 data-end=504>Torque</strong>: Approximately 236 lb-ft</p></li><li class= data-start=530 data-end=588><p class= data-start=532 data-end=588><strong data-start=532 data-end=548>Transmission</strong>: 6-speed manual transmission (standard)</p></li><li class= data-start=589 data-end=668><p class= data-start=591 data-end=668><strong data-start=591 data-end=608>0-60 mph Time</strong>: Roughly 8.5 seconds, depending on specific model and trim.</p></li><li class= data-start=669 data-end=785><p class= data-start=671 data-end=785><strong data-start=671 data-end=687>Fuel Economy</strong>: Around 30-35 mpg in combined city/highway driving (varies with driving conditions and location).</p></li><li class= data-start=786 data-end=827><p class= data-start=788 data-end=827><strong data-start=788 data-end=802>Drive Type</strong>: Front-wheel drive (FWD)</p></li></ul><h3 class= data-start=829 data-end=846>Key Features:</h3><ul data-start=847 data-end=1468><li class= data-start=847 data-end=972><p class= data-start=849 data-end=972><strong data-start=849 data-end=872>Infotainment System</strong>: The 2014 Golf comes with a 5.8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, and available navigation.</p></li><li class= data-start=973 data-end=1108><p class= data-start=975 data-end=1108><strong data-start=975 data-end=987>Interior</strong>: It has a well-designed interior with quality materials, though the rear seats may be a bit tight for taller passengers.</p></li><li class= data-start=1109 data-end=1221><p class= data-start=1111 data-end=1221><strong data-start=1111 data-end=1125>Suspension</strong>: The Golf’s suspension setup is generally praised for its balance between comfort and handling.</p></li><li class= data-start=1222 data-end=1345><p class= data-start=1224 data-end=1345><strong data-start=1224 data-end=1239>Cargo Space</strong>: The Golf offers a decent amount of cargo room for its class, especially with the rear seats folded down.</p></li><li class= data-start=1346 data-end=1468><p class= data-start=1348 data-end=1468><strong data-start=1348 data-end=1358>Safety</strong>: Standard features include airbags, stability control, anti-lock brakes, and a robust crash-test performance.</p></li></ul><h3 class= data-start=1470 data-end=1483>Handling:</h3><p class= data-start=1484 data-end=1750>The manual transmission is known for offering a more engaging driving experience, especially with the 2.0L TDI engine, which provides excellent low-end torque. The handling of the MK7 Golf is sharp and responsive, with a solid feel on both twisty roads and highways.</p><h3 class= data-start=1752 data-end=1768>Reliability:</h3><p class= data-start=1769 data-end=2016>The MK7 Golf, including the 2.0 TDI version, is generally considered reliable, but diesel engines can require additional maintenance, especially in regions where diesel fuel quality can vary or when dealing with potential emissions-related issues.</p><p> </p><p class= data-start=2018 data-end=2135>Would you like more details on a specific aspect, such as its driving experience, common issues, or maintenance tips?</p><p class= data-start=2018 data-end=2135> </p><p class= data-start=2018 data-end=2135>JC&DC MOTORS</p>

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

186,303 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Man Trendline

Watch This Vehicle
12390543

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Man Trendline

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 1744215169
  2. 1744215171
  3. 1744215175
  4. 1744215178
  5. 1744215181
  6. 1744215184
  7. 1744215188
  8. 1744215192
  9. 1744215195
  10. 1744215198
  11. 1744215200
  12. 1744215203
  13. 1744215207
  14. 1744215209
  15. 1744215212
  16. 1744215217
  17. 1744215219
  18. 1744215222
  19. 1744215226
  20. 1744215229
  21. 1744215232
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
186,303KM
VIN 3vw1k7aj6em252237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,303 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2014 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 with a manual transmission is part of the MK7 generation of the Golf, which is known for its refinement and improved driving dynamics compared to previous models. The 2.0-liter engine in the 2014 Golf is typically a TDI diesel, offering a combination of good power and fuel efficiency. Here's an overview of key features and specifications:

Engine and Performance:

  • Engine Type: 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel (TDI)

  • Horsepower: Around 150 hp

  • Torque: Approximately 236 lb-ft

  • Transmission: 6-speed manual transmission (standard)

  • 0-60 mph Time: Roughly 8.5 seconds, depending on specific model and trim.

  • Fuel Economy: Around 30-35 mpg in combined city/highway driving (varies with driving conditions and location).

  • Drive Type: Front-wheel drive (FWD)

Key Features:

  • Infotainment System: The 2014 Golf comes with a 5.8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, and available navigation.

  • Interior: It has a well-designed interior with quality materials, though the rear seats may be a bit tight for taller passengers.

  • Suspension: The Golf’s suspension setup is generally praised for its balance between comfort and handling.

  • Cargo Space: The Golf offers a decent amount of cargo room for its class, especially with the rear seats folded down.

  • Safety: Standard features include airbags, stability control, anti-lock brakes, and a robust crash-test performance.

Handling:

The manual transmission is known for offering a more engaging driving experience, especially with the 2.0L TDI engine, which provides excellent low-end torque. The handling of the MK7 Golf is sharp and responsive, with a solid feel on both twisty roads and highways.

Reliability:

The MK7 Golf, including the 2.0 TDI version, is generally considered reliable, but diesel engines can require additional maintenance, especially in regions where diesel fuel quality can vary or when dealing with potential emissions-related issues.

 

Would you like more details on a specific aspect, such as its driving experience, common issues, or maintenance tips?

 

JC&DC MOTORS

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2015 Nissan Rogue FWD 4dr SV for sale in Cobourg, ON
2015 Nissan Rogue FWD 4dr SV 137,385 KM $11,988 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr Touring for sale in Cobourg, ON
2013 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr Touring 280,598 KM $8,299 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Fiesta 5dr HB SE for sale in Cobourg, ON
2014 Ford Fiesta 5dr HB SE 143,027 KM $6,799 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Jetta