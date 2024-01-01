$7,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Chevrolet Spark
5DR HB CVT LT W/1LT
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
185,454KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN kl8cd6saxgc616445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,454 KM
Vehicle Description
At Stewart Auto Hub our priority is to bring our customers high quality affordable vehicles.
Ask us about extended warranty and financing options!
421 King Street East
Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
