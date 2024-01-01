Menu
At Stewart Auto Hub our priority is to bring our customers high quality affordable vehicles.

Ask us about extended warranty and financing options!

421 King Street East

Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

2016 Chevrolet Spark

185,454 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Spark

5DR HB CVT LT W/1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Spark

5DR HB CVT LT W/1LT

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
185,454KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN kl8cd6saxgc616445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,454 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

