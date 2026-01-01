$15,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
4dr Cvt Lx
2016 Honda Civic
4dr Cvt Lx
Location
Stewart Auto Hub
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
905-269-5995
Certified
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,656 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that offers great fuel economy and a comfortable ride? Check out this stunning 2016 Honda Civic 4dr CVT LX, available now at Stewart Auto Hub! This sleek blue beauty boasts a timeless design and is ready to hit the road. With its spacious interior featuring a dark grey interior and a fuel-efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine, this Civic is perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. This Civic has 178,656km on the odometer.
This Civic offers a fantastic driving experience with its smooth variable transmission, and front-wheel drive, ensuring confident handling in various road conditions. The sedan's practical four-door design provides easy access for passengers and cargo, making it a versatile choice for individuals and families alike. It's a vehicle known for its longevity and dependability, giving you peace of mind for years to come.
***Price excludes taxes and licensing fees***
Here are some of the standout features of this 2016 Honda Civic:
- Fuel-sipping Efficiency: The 2L 4-cylinder engine is renowned for its excellent fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Smooth CVT Transmission: Enjoy seamless acceleration and a comfortable ride with the advanced continuously variable transmission.
- Spacious Interior: The four-door design and ample cabin space provide plenty of room for both passengers and cargo.
- Reliable Honda Engineering: Known for its dependability, Honda vehicles are built to last.
- Stylish Design: The blue exterior and modern sedan shape ensure you'll turn heads wherever you go.
STEWART AUTO HUB
421 KING STREET EAST
COBOURG, ON
905-269-5995
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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