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<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that offers great fuel economy and a comfortable ride? Check out this stunning 2016 Honda Civic 4dr CVT LX, available now at Stewart Auto Hub! This sleek blue beauty boasts a timeless design and is ready to hit the road. With its spacious interior featuring a dark grey interior and a fuel-efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine, this Civic is perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. This Civic has 178,656km on the odometer.</p><p>This Civic offers a fantastic driving experience with its smooth variable transmission, and front-wheel drive, ensuring confident handling in various road conditions. The sedans practical four-door design provides easy access for passengers and cargo, making it a versatile choice for individuals and families alike. Its a vehicle known for its longevity and dependability, giving you peace of mind for years to come.</p><p>***Price excludes taxes and licensing fees***</p><p>Here are some of the standout features of this 2016 Honda Civic:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel-sipping Efficiency:</strong> The 2L 4-cylinder engine is renowned for its excellent fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Smooth CVT Transmission:</strong> Enjoy seamless acceleration and a comfortable ride with the advanced continuously variable transmission.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> The four-door design and ample cabin space provide plenty of room for both passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Reliable Honda Engineering:</strong> Known for its dependability, Honda vehicles are built to last.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> The blue exterior and modern sedan shape ensure youll turn heads wherever you go.</li></ul><p>STEWART AUTO HUB</p><p>421 KING STREET EAST</p><p>COBOURG, ON</p><p>905-269-5995</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Honda Civic

178,656 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda Civic

4dr Cvt Lx

Watch This Vehicle
13977426

2016 Honda Civic

4dr Cvt Lx

Location

Stewart Auto Hub

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

905-269-5995

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
178,656KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F51GH033421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,656 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that offers great fuel economy and a comfortable ride? Check out this stunning 2016 Honda Civic 4dr CVT LX, available now at Stewart Auto Hub! This sleek blue beauty boasts a timeless design and is ready to hit the road. With its spacious interior featuring a dark grey interior and a fuel-efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine, this Civic is perfect for daily commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between. This Civic has 178,656km on the odometer.

This Civic offers a fantastic driving experience with its smooth variable transmission, and front-wheel drive, ensuring confident handling in various road conditions. The sedan's practical four-door design provides easy access for passengers and cargo, making it a versatile choice for individuals and families alike. It's a vehicle known for its longevity and dependability, giving you peace of mind for years to come.

***Price excludes taxes and licensing fees***

Here are some of the standout features of this 2016 Honda Civic:

  • Fuel-sipping Efficiency: The 2L 4-cylinder engine is renowned for its excellent fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
  • Smooth CVT Transmission: Enjoy seamless acceleration and a comfortable ride with the advanced continuously variable transmission.
  • Spacious Interior: The four-door design and ample cabin space provide plenty of room for both passengers and cargo.
  • Reliable Honda Engineering: Known for its dependability, Honda vehicles are built to last.
  • Stylish Design: The blue exterior and modern sedan shape ensure you'll turn heads wherever you go.

STEWART AUTO HUB

421 KING STREET EAST

COBOURG, ON

905-269-5995

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Stewart Auto Hub

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
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$15,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Stewart Auto Hub

905-269-5995

2016 Honda Civic