2016 Toyota Venza

120,345 KM

Details Description Features

$26,887

+ tax & licensing
$26,887

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2016 Toyota Venza

2016 Toyota Venza

V6 LIMITED-LEATHER+NAVI+JBL AUDIO!

2016 Toyota Venza

V6 LIMITED-LEATHER+NAVI+JBL AUDIO!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$26,887

+ taxes & licensing

120,345KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10000280
  • Stock #: TZ133A
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB4GU121543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 120,345 KM

Vehicle Description

This FULLY EQUIPPED-LIMITED AWD V6 is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: AN AMAZING 13 SPEAKER JBL SYNTHESIS AUDIO SYSTEM, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, POWER HATCH, 20 INCH ALLOYS, AUTO LEVELING HID HEADLAMPS, LED DRLS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blizzard Pearl exterior and Ivory interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

