2017 Nissan Leaf

Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,934 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully Electric!! Certified and Ready!
No Accidents were reported, Clean Carfax
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Reverse Camera, Apple Carplay and Android Auto
Comes with a wall charger. This vehicle is perfect for local driving. Range depends on the temperature and driving but goes between 100 to 140km. Range works best at speeds lower than 80 km/h. It fully charges roughly in 5 hours if you use the charger provided on a regular wall plug. So, no need to do any expensive installation for a charger type 2 at your home!
Easy and fun to drive!
