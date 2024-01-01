Menu
<p>Fully Electric!! Certified and Ready! </p><p>No Accidents were reported, Clean Carfax</p><p>Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Reverse Camera, Apple Carplay and Android Auto</p><p>Comes with a wall charger. This vehicle is perfect for local driving. Range depends on the temperature and driving but goes between 100 to 140km. Range works best at speeds lower than 80 km/h. It fully charges roughly in 5 hours if you use the charger provided on a regular wall plug. So, no need to do any expensive installation for a charger type 2 at your home! </p><p>Easy and fun to drive!</p>

2017 Nissan Leaf

142,934 KM

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Leaf

SV

2017 Nissan Leaf

SV

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

142,934KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1N4BZ0CP0HC307823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,934 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Electric Motor
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=euH6

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2017 Nissan Leaf