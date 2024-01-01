$20,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
81,232KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J84JBB54145
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24043C
- Mileage 81,232 KM
Vehicle Description
*NEW BRAKES*, LUBE, OIL AND FILTER COMPLETED, HEATED SEATS, *NAVIGATION*, *BACK-UP CAMERA*, *LEATHER*, *PANORAMIC ROOF*, Edge SEL, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Premium Audio System w/9 Speakers, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote Start System, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
