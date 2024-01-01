Menu
2018 Nissan Qashqai

119,372 KM

Details Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Qashqai

S

2018 Nissan Qashqai

S

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

  1. 11226056
  2. 11226056
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

119,372KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CR3JW288779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24043D
  • Mileage 119,372 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2018 Nissan Qashqai