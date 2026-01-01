$18,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 191,469 KM
Vehicle Description
JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices.
Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough!
Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Email: deals@jcdcmotors.com
Call or Text Diego at 289-829-1078
*Sold Certified
*Extended Warranty Available
*Financing Available
*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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(289) 252-1583