Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=p1><strong>JC&DC MOTORS</strong> offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. </p><p class=p1>Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! </p><p class=p1>Want more details on this specific vehicle? </p><p class=p1><strong>Email: deals@jcdcmotors.com</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1><strong>Call or Text Diego at 289-829-1078</strong></span></p><p class=p1><strong>*Sold Certified</strong></p><p class=p1><strong>*Extended Warranty Available  </strong></p><p class=p1><strong>*Financing Available </strong></p><p class=p1>*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*</p>

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

191,469 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box

Watch This Vehicle
14403313

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

  1. 14403313
  2. 14403313
  3. 14403313
  4. 14403313
  5. 14403313
  6. 14403313
  7. 14403313
  8. 14403313
  9. 14403313
  10. 14403313
  11. 14403313
  12. 14403313
  13. 14403313
  14. 14403313
  15. 14403313
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
191,469KM
VIN 1C6RR7FG5KS691695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 191,469 KM

Vehicle Description

JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. 

Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! 

Want more details on this specific vehicle? 

Email: deals@jcdcmotors.com

Call or Text Diego at 289-829-1078

*Sold Certified

*Extended Warranty Available  

*Financing Available 

*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Auto Brokers

Used 2013 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX w/Sunroof for sale in Cobourg, ON
2013 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX w/Sunroof 157,226 KM $5,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Harley-Davidson Street Glide for sale in Cobourg, ON
2012 Harley-Davidson Street Glide 100,599 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt 5dr Hb Lt for sale in Newcastle, ON
2017 Chevrolet Volt 5dr Hb Lt 176,068 KM $11,499 + tax & lic

Email True North Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

JC&DC Motors Cobourg Location

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

(289) 252-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 252-1583

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing>

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2019 RAM 1500 Classic