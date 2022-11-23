$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2019 Toyota Sienna
LE 8-Passenger LE 8 PASS-POWER DOORS+HTD SEATS+MORE!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9363775
- Stock #: W5757A
- VIN: 5TDKZ3DC0KS019409
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 198,765 KM
Vehicle Description
This LE 8 PASSENGER is CERTIFIED! Features: HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, USB, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER SLIDING DOORS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, AUTO HEADLAMPS, 17 INCH ALLOYS AND MORE. Vey clean Pre-Dawn Grey exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.