2021 Toyota Sienna

19,057 KM

Details Description Features

$64,872

+ tax & licensing
XSE 7-Passenger XSE TECH-12 SPKR JBL+20 INCH ALLOYS+MORE!

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

19,057KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9437961
  • Stock #: W5862
  • VIN: 5TDGRKEC4MS002243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 19,057 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED! This DEALER SERVICED-XSE TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE features: EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, POWER MOONROOF, REAR DVD WITH WIRELESS HEADPHONES, 12 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, HEATED LEATHER (SOFTEX) SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 4 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, POWER SLIDING DOORS AND REAR HATCH WITH KICK SENSORS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 20 INCH ALLOYS, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, PREMIUM LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Very clean Pre-Dawn Grey Mica exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
