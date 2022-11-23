Menu
2021 Toyota Tacoma

24,631 KM

Details Description Features

$48,977

+ tax & licensing
$48,977

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2021 Toyota Tacoma

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF ROAD-SOFT TRI+RUN BOARDS+MORE!

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRD OFF ROAD-SOFT TRI+RUN BOARDS+MORE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$48,977

+ taxes & licensing

24,631KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9329014
  • Stock #: W5807
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN1MX251987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,631 KM

Vehicle Description

This DEALER SERVICED-DOUBLE CAB-TRD OFF ROAD features: SOFT TRI-FOLD COVER, RUNNING BOARDS, LOCKING REAR DIFF, CRAWL CONTROL, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, HEATED SEATS, POWER REAR GLASS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, 16 INCH OFF ROAD ALLOYS, BILSTEIN SHOCKS, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Beautiful Cement exterior and Black/Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

