2021 Toyota Tacoma

32,811 KM

Details

$49,924

+ tax & licensing
$49,924

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2021 Toyota Tacoma

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT PREMIUM-6 SPEED MANUAL!

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT PREMIUM-6 SPEED MANUAL!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$49,924

+ taxes & licensing

32,811KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9333418
  • Stock #: W5801
  • VIN: 3TYCZ5ANXMT046940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,811 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER-DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT PREMIUM features: 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, SOFT TRI-FOLD COVER, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, DUAL AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER REAR GLASS, 17 INCH ALLOYS, HOOD SCOOP, LED DRLS AND MORE. Beautiful Cement exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

6 Speed Manual
4x4

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

