$49,924+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2021 Toyota Tacoma
TRD SPORT PREMIUM-6 SPEED MANUAL!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$49,924
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9333418
- Stock #: W5801
- VIN: 3TYCZ5ANXMT046940
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,811 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER-DOUBLE CAB TRD SPORT PREMIUM features: 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, SOFT TRI-FOLD COVER, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, DUAL AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER REAR GLASS, 17 INCH ALLOYS, HOOD SCOOP, LED DRLS AND MORE. Beautiful Cement exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.