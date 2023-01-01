Menu
2021 Toyota Venza

29,476 KM

Details Description Features

$48,973

+ tax & licensing
$48,973

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2021 Toyota Venza

2021 Toyota Venza

Limited LIMITED-HEADS UP DISPLAY+GLASS ROOF+COOLED SEATS!

2021 Toyota Venza

Limited LIMITED-HEADS UP DISPLAY+GLASS ROOF+COOLED SEATS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$48,973

+ taxes & licensing

29,476KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10410780
  • Stock #: W6124
  • VIN: JTEAAAAH0MJ076244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 29,476 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER-LIMITED has ONLY 29,476 KMS! Features: HEADS UP DISPLAY, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERA, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, 9 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, GLASS ROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, POWER HATCH, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 19 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Celestial Black exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

