$34,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-5
Sport Design w/Turbo Sport
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
62,323KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBDY7N0567470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24152A
- Mileage 62,323 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
2022 Mazda CX-5