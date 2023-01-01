Menu
2022 Subaru BRZ

5,630 KM

Details Features

$37,888

+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru BRZ

Sport-tech Sport-Tech

2022 Subaru BRZ

Sport-tech Sport-Tech

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

5,630KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1ZDBE11N9701616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 5,630 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

