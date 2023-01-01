$37,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru BRZ
Sport-tech Sport-Tech
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$37,888
+ taxes & licensing
5,630KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1ZDBE11N9701616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 5,630 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Email Cobourg Mazda
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Subaru BRZ