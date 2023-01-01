$55,997+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
Core CORE-ONLY 3,762 KMS!
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 3,762 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-CORE has ONLY 3,762 KMS! Features: 300 HP 1.6L TURBO CHARGED ENGINE, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, GR-FOUR AWD, TORSEN FRONT AND REAR LIMITED DIFFERENTIALS, DOUBLE WISHBONE REAR SUSPENSION, TOUCH SCREEN AUDIO WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, HEATED GR SPORT SEATS, AUTO A/C, BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. LIKE NEW White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
