This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-CORE has ONLY 3,762 KMS! Features: 300 HP 1.6L TURBO CHARGED ENGINE, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, GR-FOUR AWD, TORSEN FRONT AND REAR LIMITED DIFFERENTIALS, DOUBLE WISHBONE REAR SUSPENSION, TOUCH SCREEN AUDIO WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, HEATED GR SPORT SEATS, AUTO A/C, BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. LIKE NEW White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla

3,762 KM

$55,997

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota GR Corolla

Core CORE-ONLY 3,762 KMS!

2023 Toyota GR Corolla

Core CORE-ONLY 3,762 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$55,997

+ taxes & licensing

3,762KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNABAAE4PA002235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 3,762 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-CORE has ONLY 3,762 KMS! Features: 300 HP 1.6L TURBO CHARGED ENGINE, 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, GR-FOUR AWD, TORSEN FRONT AND REAR LIMITED DIFFERENTIALS, DOUBLE WISHBONE REAR SUSPENSION, TOUCH SCREEN AUDIO WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, HEATED GR SPORT SEATS, AUTO A/C, BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. LIKE NEW White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$55,997

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2023 Toyota GR Corolla