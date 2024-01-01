$45,989+ tax & licensing
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross
Hybrid HYBRID-SE-ONLY 308 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$45,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 308 KM
Vehicle Description
Yes you read it correctly this ONE OWNER, Corolla Cross Hybrid SE has ONLY 308 KMS! Features: BEAUTIFUL 17 INCH ALLOYS, BI-BEAM LED HEADLAMPS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH FULL SPEED RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Gorgeous Wind Chill Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
