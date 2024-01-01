Menu
Account
Sign In
Yes you read it correctly this ONE OWNER, Corolla Cross Hybrid SE has ONLY 308 KMS! Features: BEAUTIFUL 17 INCH ALLOYS, BI-BEAM LED HEADLAMPS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH FULL SPEED RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Gorgeous Wind Chill Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

308 KM

Details Description Features

$45,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

Hybrid HYBRID-SE-ONLY 308 KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

Hybrid HYBRID-SE-ONLY 308 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 10963958
  2. 10963958
  3. 10963958
  4. 10963958
  5. 10963958
  6. 10963958
  7. 10963958
  8. 10963958
  9. 10963958
  10. 10963958
  11. 10963958
  12. 10963958
  13. 10963958
  14. 10963958
  15. 10963958
  16. 10963958
  17. 10963958
  18. 10963958
  19. 10963958
  20. 10963958
  21. 10963958
  22. 10963958
  23. 10963958
  24. 10963958
Contact Seller

$45,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
308KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7MUFBABG7RV020699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 308 KM

Vehicle Description

Yes you read it correctly this ONE OWNER, Corolla Cross Hybrid SE has ONLY 308 KMS! Features: BEAUTIFUL 17 INCH ALLOYS, BI-BEAM LED HEADLAMPS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH FULL SPEED RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Gorgeous Wind Chill Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

Used 2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum HYBRID 1794-ADVANCED! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Platinum HYBRID 1794-ADVANCED! 41,761 KM $75,986 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT-ONE OWNER! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT-ONE OWNER! 73,716 KM $42,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Suburban High Country HIGH COUNTRY-ONLY 4,164 KMS! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2023 Chevrolet Suburban High Country HIGH COUNTRY-ONLY 4,164 KMS! 4,164 KM $94,977 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,989

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross