2024 Toyota Sequoia

This ONE OWNER, PLATINUM EDITION with ONLY 9,000 KMS is the one you have been waiting for! Features: PREMIUM TRIPLE BEAM LED HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS, 20 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 14 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, 14 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, BIRDS EYE VIEW CAMERAS, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, 10-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, 8-WAY POWER PASSENGER SEAT, POWER HATCH, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Stunning Midnight Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

8,938 KM

Details Description Features

Platinum PLATINUM!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

8,938KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7SVAAABA9RX023817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # W6336
  • Mileage 8,938 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

