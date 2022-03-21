Menu
1980 Chevrolet Camaro

47,640 KM

Details Description

$38,500

+ tax & licensing
Z28

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

47,640KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1P87LAL558425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 47,640 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredibly well preserved survivor of the 80's.  Original paint, Interior and powertrain. Options include Cruise, Tilt Steering, Tinted Glass, AM FM Bluetooth Stereo. Upgraded Dual exhaust as well as Original Catalytic and factory exhaust system. Original documents, Keys and dealer key tag. Buy the Best!

