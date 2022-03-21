$38,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1980 Chevrolet Camaro
Z28
Location
Bruno's Cars Inc.
540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8968447
- VIN: 1P87LAL558425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 47,640 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredibly well preserved survivor of the 80's. Original paint, Interior and powertrain. Options include Cruise, Tilt Steering, Tinted Glass, AM FM Bluetooth Stereo. Upgraded Dual exhaust as well as Original Catalytic and factory exhaust system. Original documents, Keys and dealer key tag. Buy the Best!
