1981 Pontiac Trans Am
Location
Bruno's Cars Inc.
540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 1G2AW87H8BL136203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 85,930 KM
Vehicle Description
Well preserved loaded Trans Am in highly desirable Black and deluxe Tan interior. Recent show quality respray with all new decals.
Open and close the doors and you just know. Original interior in outstanding condition. Drives extremely well free of any harshness or vibrations. Keep it stock or LS swap easily. Tell me about your trade.
Vehicle Features
