1981 Pontiac Trans Am

85,930 KM

$54,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Bruno's Cars Inc.

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

85,930KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8513654
  • VIN: 1G2AW87H8BL136203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 85,930 KM

Vehicle Description

Well preserved loaded Trans Am in highly desirable Black and deluxe Tan interior. Recent show quality respray with all new decals.

Open and close the doors and you just know. Original interior in outstanding condition. Drives extremely well free of any harshness or vibrations. Keep it stock or LS swap easily.  Tell me about your trade.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats

