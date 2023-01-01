$18,995+ tax & licensing
1-866-724-3388
2005 Toyota Land Cruiser
CAMERA|NAVIGATION|ALLOYS|
Location
Skyline Auto
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
$18,995
- Listing ID: 9560482
- VIN: JTEHT05J852076830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,164 KM
Vehicle Description
**ONE OF A KIND|MILES**
2005 TOYOTA LANDCRUISER. BACK UP CAMERA. NAVIGATION. LETHARE INTERIOR. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 175164 MILES. RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT. SOLD AS IS FOR $18995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE******* PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***
Vehicle Features
