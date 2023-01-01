Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Toyota Land Cruiser

175,164 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

Contact Seller
2005 Toyota Land Cruiser

2005 Toyota Land Cruiser

CAMERA|NAVIGATION|ALLOYS|

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Toyota Land Cruiser

CAMERA|NAVIGATION|ALLOYS|

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

  1. 9560482
  2. 9560482
  3. 9560482
  4. 9560482
  5. 9560482
  6. 9560482
  7. 9560482
  8. 9560482
  9. 9560482
  10. 9560482
  11. 9560482
  12. 9560482
  13. 9560482
  14. 9560482
  15. 9560482
  16. 9560482
  17. 9560482
  18. 9560482
  19. 9560482
  20. 9560482
  21. 9560482
  22. 9560482
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

175,164KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9560482
  • VIN: JTEHT05J852076830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,164 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OF A KIND|MILES**



2005 TOYOTA LANDCRUISER. BACK UP CAMERA. NAVIGATION. LETHARE INTERIOR. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 175164 MILES. RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT. SOLD AS IS FOR $18995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE******* PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



SKYLINE AUTO

3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN ON, L4K 4C8   PH: 289-987-7477



Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. All Prices Are Plus Hst And LICENSING. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. No extra fees. HST is not included. Temp plates are extra $75.00

Vehicle Features

4 Speed Automatic
4WD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Skyline Auto

2005 Toyota Land Cru...
 175,164 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tundra S...
 224,158 KM
$24,745 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 119,468 KM
$23,445 + tax & lic

Email Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

Call Dealer

1-866-724-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-724-3388

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory