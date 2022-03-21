$28,500+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Tundra
Reg Cab TRD OFF ROAD
Location
Bruno's Cars Inc.
540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8745125
- VIN: 5TFKY5F19AX004183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare find! Loaded and extremely well kept Tundra Reg Cab 4x4 . Shows pride of ownership throughout.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
