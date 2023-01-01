$8,900+ tax & licensing
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Malibu
Location
540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
143,626KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10193160
- VIN: 1G1ZB5EUXCF143509
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,626 KM
Vehicle Description
Recently traded by the original owner. Full service history. Fresh tires and brakes. Cold A/C. Just detailed, Certified and ready to go. **CLEAN CARFAX**
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
