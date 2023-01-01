Menu
2012 Chevrolet Malibu

143,626 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Bruno's Cars Inc.

416-505-5890

Location

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10193160
  • VIN: 1G1ZB5EUXCF143509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Recently traded by the original owner.  Full service history. Fresh tires and brakes. Cold A/C. Just detailed, Certified and ready to go. **CLEAN CARFAX**

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

