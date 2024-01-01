Menu
This 2013 Cadillac ATS 2.5L Luxury is in absolute perfect condition. Drives like new and is full of all the Amazing features. <br>Drive away in this LUXERY vehicle at a GREAT PRICE with no worries.<br>LOW KMS<br>No accidents as per carfax.<br>Extended Warranty available<br>Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.<br>As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.<br>FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.<br>Call us 905-760-1909<br> <br>Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle, No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!<br><br>

Location

Prime Mark Auto

488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4

1-866-464-0997

Used
VIN 1G6AB5RA8D0119723

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1348
  • Mileage 109,726 KM

This 2013 Cadillac ATS 2.5L Luxury is in absolute perfect condition. Drives like new and is full of all the Amazing features.
Drive away in this LUXERY vehicle at a GREAT PRICE with no worries.
LOW KMS
No accidents as per carfax.
Extended Warranty available
Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Call us 905-760-1909

Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle, No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Electronic Parking Brake
Door courtesy lights
Front overhead console

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Intermittent front wipers
Run flat tires

Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
3.45 Axle Ratio

Dual front air conditioning zones

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
PUDDLE LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
0.9 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
3.2 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
Customizable instrument cluster
BREMBO PREMIUM BRAKES
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
BOSE PREMIUM BRAND
16.8 STEERING RATIO
LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SILVER WINDOW TRIM
DRIVER SIDE AUTO-DIMMING SIDE MIRRORS
7 TOTAL SPEAKERS
0.9 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
CUE INFOTAINMENT
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
POLISHED ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
ACOUSTIC WINDSHIELD LAMINATED GLASS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Cadillac ATS