2013 Ford Mustang

21,300 KM

Details Description Features

$52,500

+ tax & licensing
$52,500

+ taxes & licensing

Bruno's Cars Inc.

416-505-5890

2013 Ford Mustang

2013 Ford Mustang

Boss 302

2013 Ford Mustang

Boss 302

Location

Bruno's Cars Inc.

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

416-505-5890

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,500

+ taxes & licensing

21,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10043712
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8CU4D5208423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 21,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Impeccably kept all original Boss 302.  Comes with Car cover and track key. Never modified. Ceramic coated.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Bruno's Cars Inc.

Bruno's Cars Inc.

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

416-505-5890

