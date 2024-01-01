$10,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Rogue
S
2013 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
1-866-464-0997
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
105,282KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AS5MV7DW135985
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1341
- Mileage 105,282 KM
Vehicle Description
****LOW KMS, GREAT PRICE*****
This Nissan Rogue is ALL WHEEL DRIVE and in excellent condition. Drives amazing.
Affordable, great on gas and lots of space.
No Accidents as per Carfax.
Extended warranty available.
Accessories available at request. Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Call us 905-760-1909
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Exterior
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
0.64 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
1.04 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
110 AMPS ALTERNATOR
FIXED REAR HEADRESTS
CHROME BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
SIMULATED ALLOY CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
SIMULATED ALLOY DOOR TRIM
5.8 AXLE RATIO
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
2013 Nissan Rogue