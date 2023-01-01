Menu
2014 Toyota Tundra

265,227 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Platinum 5.7L V8 PLATINUM|LARGE SCREEN|NO ACCIDENT|LOADED

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

265,227KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10216119
  • VIN: 5TFAY5F12EX332014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 265,227 KM

Vehicle Description

“BACK UP CAMERA|HEATED SEATS|NAVIGATION” 

2014 TOYOTA TUNDRA PLATINUM EDITION. BLIND SPOT SENSORS. CLEAN CARFAX REPORT. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 265227 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $24995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS. ****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING 

SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 



Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details.   All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

