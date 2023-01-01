2014 Toyota Tundra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 5 , 2 2 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10216119

10216119 VIN: 5TFAY5F12EX332014

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 265,227 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.