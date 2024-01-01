Menu
AMAZING...This 2015 Cadillac ATS ALL WHEEL DRIVE is in absolute perfect condition. Drives like new and is full of all the luxurious features. 
Drive away in this LUXERY vehicle at a GREAT PRICE with no worries.
No accidents as per carfax.
Extended Warranty available
Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Call us 905-760-1909
 
Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle, No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!

2015 Cadillac ATS

157,636 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Cadillac ATS

2.0T

2015 Cadillac ATS

2.0T

Prime Mark Auto

488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4

1-866-464-0997

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

157,636KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G6AG5RX6F0117168

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1340
  • Mileage 157,636 KM

AMAZING...This 2015 Cadillac ATS ALL WHEEL DRIVE is in absolute perfect condition. Drives like new and is full of all the luxurious features.
Drive away in this LUXERY vehicle at a GREAT PRICE with no worries.
No accidents as per carfax.
Extended Warranty available
Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Call us 905-760-1909

Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle, No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Leatherette Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Door courtesy lights
Front overhead console

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
3.27 Axle Ratio
Push-Button Start

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Intermittent front wipers
Run flat tires

Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Dual front air conditioning zones

4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Acoustic laminated glass
Multi-function display
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
WINDSHIELD TINTED GLASS
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
3.2 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
Customizable instrument cluster
BREMBO PREMIUM BRAKES
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
BOSE PREMIUM BRAND
16.8 STEERING RATIO
1.18 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SILVER WINDOW TRIM
7 TOTAL SPEAKERS
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
0.9 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
SIMULATED ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
POWER OPERATED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
HOTSPOT WI-FI

Prime Mark Auto

Prime Mark Auto

488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4

Call Dealer

1-866-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-464-0997

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Prime Mark Auto

1-866-464-0997

2015 Cadillac ATS