$17,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Cadillac SRX
Luxury Collection
2015 Cadillac SRX
Luxury Collection
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
1-866-464-0997
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
152,523KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GYFNEE33FS598799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1338
- Mileage 152,523 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL....This 2015 CADILLAC SRX LUXURY is an ALL WHEEL DRIVE and is in AMAZING condition. Comes with ALL the great features from Cadillac from touch screen entertainment screen, active blind spot, leather heated seats, back up camera, panorama roof and so much more....
No accidents as per carfax.
Extended Warranty available
Accessories available at request. H.S.T. & licensing extra.
As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Call us 905-760-1909
Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle, No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Woodgrain interior accents
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Retractable cargo cover
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
3.39 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Roof Rails
Trim
Leather upholstery
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Acoustic laminated glass
Multi-function display
Brake drying
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BOSE PREMIUM BRAND
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
1.2 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
WOOD CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
WOOD DOOR TRIM
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
16.5 STEERING RATIO
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
SILVER WINDOW TRIM
7 WHEEL SPOKES
DRIVER SIDE AUTO-DIMMING SIDE MIRRORS
ILLUMINATED SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
0.9 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
IN FLOOR STORAGE
Wood Shift Knob Trim
CUE INFOTAINMENT
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
HOTSPOT WI-FI
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
Quick Links
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Prime Mark Auto
1-866-464-0997
2015 Cadillac SRX