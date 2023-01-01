$12,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Camry
HYBRID BACKUP CAMERA|CLIMATE CONTROL|PUSH START
Location
Skyline Auto
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
$12,995
- Listing ID: 10495143
- Stock #: 166353
- VIN: 4T1BD1FK4FU166353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 268,985 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID. BACKUP CAMRE. CLIMATE CONROL. 2 SETS OF KEYS.CRUISE CONTROL. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 268,985 KMS. SELLING FOR $12,995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
