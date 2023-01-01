Menu
2015 Toyota Camry

268,985 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2015 Toyota Camry

2015 Toyota Camry

HYBRID BACKUP CAMERA|CLIMATE CONTROL|PUSH START

2015 Toyota Camry

HYBRID BACKUP CAMERA|CLIMATE CONTROL|PUSH START

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

268,985KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10495143
  • Stock #: 166353
  • VIN: 4T1BD1FK4FU166353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 166353
  • Mileage 268,985 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID. BACKUP CAMRE. CLIMATE CONROL. 2 SETS OF KEYS.CRUISE CONTROL. BLUETOOTH. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS.  VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 268,985 KMS. SELLING FOR $12,995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.


This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. 

****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING 
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 

Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details.   All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
3.29 axle ratio
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
64.4 L Fuel Tank
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Hybrid Synergy Drive (HSD)
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Atkinson cycle
EV mode and ECO mode
Engine: 2.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Tier 2 Bin 3 emission rating

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

