Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> </p><p>Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence </p><p> </p><p>All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc </p><p> </p><p>New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,</p><p> </p><p>149,962 KM Canadian vehicle Great condition,</p><p> </p><p>Runs and Drives like brand new. The car has a lot of features</p><p> </p><p>Like; Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Stow n Go,</p><p> </p><p>Remote-Starter,  7- Passenger, Leather seats</p><p> </p><p>Heated steering wheel and much more.</p><p> </p><p>Car history will be provided at our dealership.</p><p> </p><p>HST and Licensing are not included in the price.</p><p> </p><p>As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.</p><p> </p><p>Certification is available for $899</p><p> </p><p>Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.</p><p> </p><p>Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. </p><p> </p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE*</p><p> </p><p>WARRANTY AVAILABLE *</p><p> </p><p>Manaf Auto Sales Inc.</p><p> </p><p>555 North Rivermede Rd.</p><p> </p><p>Concord, ON L4K 4G8</p><p> </p><p>For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680</p><p> </p><p>Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com</p><p> </p><p>Thank You.</p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

149,962 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Watch This Vehicle
13192172

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

  1. 1763571689430
  2. 1763571689898
  3. 1763571690302
  4. 1763571690760
  5. 1763571691208
  6. 1763571691649
  7. 1763571692140
  8. 1763571692555
  9. 1763571693045
  10. 1763571693517
  11. 1763571693962
  12. 1763571694406
  13. 1763571694839
  14. 1763571695296
  15. 1763571695713
  16. 1763571696164
  17. 1763571696599
  18. 1763571697058
  19. 1763571697551
  20. 1763571697990
  21. 1763571698454
  22. 1763571698924
  23. 1763571699346
  24. 1763571699803
  25. 1763571700259
  26. 1763571700694
  27. 1763571701122
  28. 1763571701549
  29. 1763571701953
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,962KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 149,962 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence 

 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc 

 

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,

 

149,962 KM Canadian vehicle Great condition,

 

Runs and Drives like brand new. The car has a lot of features

 

Like; Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Stow n Go,

 

Remote-Starter,  7- Passenger, Leather seats

 

Heated steering wheel and much more.

 

Car history will be provided at our dealership.

 

HST and Licensing are not included in the price.

 

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

 

Certification is available for $899

 

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

 

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

 

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

 

555 North Rivermede Rd.

 

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

 

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

 

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

 

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Manaf Auto Sales

Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Hybrid Luxury AWD for sale in Concord, ON
2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Hybrid Luxury AWD 41,401 KM $33,880 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S for sale in Concord, ON
2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S 31,085 KM $91,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chrysler 300 300 Touring L AWD for sale in Concord, ON
2023 Chrysler 300 300 Touring L AWD 73,079 KM $27,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Manaf Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-904-XXXX

(click to show)

416-904-6680

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan