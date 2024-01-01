$19,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai IONIQ
Electric Limited
Location
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
1-866-464-0997
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
51,658KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHC85LH1HU020570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,658 KM
Vehicle Description
SAVE SAVE SAVE!!! Get away from those crazy gas prices with this Amazing loaded Hyundai Ioniq ELECTRIC, This Ioniq Electric comes with all the features just to many to post SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION, REARVIEW CAMERA SYSTEM, PEDESTRIAN SAFETY SOUND GENERATION, GOOGLE CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS and you cant beat the modern sleek look and the modern interior.
Extended warranty available.
As per omvic regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested. Certification and 90 day powertrain warranty is available for $899.
FINANCING and LEASING options at preferred rates on O.A.C. on all vehicles.
Call us 905-760-1909
Please visit our new 20,000 sqft showroom, No haggle, No hassle in a care free environment with Espresso or Cappuccino by Lavazza on us!
At Prime Mark Auto we strive to satisfy our customers during and after their purchase and create a long lasting relationship that will bring customers back to us. While every effort is made to ensure accuracy of all information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please let us know if any information is in question with us at Prime Mark Auto. The pictures provided are of a rendered portrayal of the vehicle. Please inquire with Prime Mark Auto. Price plus HST and license registration.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Energy absorbing steering column
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front Floor Mats
Retained Accessory Power
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Retractable cargo cover
Chrome Interior Accents
Drive mode selector
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather upholstery
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Exterior
Chrome window trim
Variable intermittent front wipers
Active grille shutters
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
7.41 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver knee airbags
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
2-stage unlocking doors
Regenerative braking system
Multi-functional information center
Hill holder control
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Illuminated power window switches
Pedestrian safety sound generation
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LED REAR CENTER TAILLIGHTS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
BLACK BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FRONT SOLAR-TINTED GLASS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
13.9 STEERING RATIO
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
BLUE LINK INFOTAINMENT
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
118 ELECTRIC MOTOR HP
88 ELECTRIC MOTOR POWER OUTPUT (KILOWATTS)
LOCK OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
240 VOLT ELECTRIC CHARGE CORD
DC FAST CHARGING ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGER
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
124 ELECTRIC MOTOR MILES PER CHARGE
215 ELECTRIC MOTOR TORQUE
4 HOURS ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGING TIME (240V)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Prime Mark Auto
488 Edgeley Blvd Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 4G4
2017 Hyundai IONIQ