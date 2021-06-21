Menu
2017 RAM 1500

38,272 KM

$32,500

+ tax & licensing
Express

Location

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

38,272KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 3C6JR6ATXHG750414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 38,272 KM

Vehicle Description

Lil' Black Express Ram 5.7 Hemi with Edelbrock E Supercharger, Full exhaust and lowering kit. Runs and drives amazing!  Low miles and never damaged. **Clean Carfax**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

Bruno's Cars Inc.

Bruno's Cars Inc.

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

