2018 Ford Escape

201,144 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
SEL FWD No Accidents

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

647-330-1950

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

201,144KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0HD5JUC91531

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,144 KM

-- INCOMING UNIT -- 

SERVICE RECORDS -  NO ACCIDENTS -  WELL MAINTAINED 

 

All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for $699, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. This certification package also includes Oil Change, Professional Detailing & Carfax Report.

Financing is available, starting as low as 7.99% *On Approved Credit. Down payment may be required, up to 84 months available on some models. a $199 Administration  charge will be added for all financing & leasing deals.

We are proud to offer Global Warranty on all our automobiles.  3 months or 3000km Bronze Warranty! Included A $399 Value -  on all our certified cars. Upgrades are available up to 4 years/ Unlimited KM!. See Dealer for details 

The Vault Automotive Collection Inc. is a Registered OMVIC Dealer and a member of UCDA - Buy with Confidence 

We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4.

We are by appointment only.

Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 11 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 10 am - 3 pm.

Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950

Pricing is subject to change without notice and may not be completely current. While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please contact us for current pricing.Information provided on this site does not constitute an offer or guarantee. Estimated selling prices are for informational purposes only. You may not qualify for certain offers or financing all of which are subject to change without notice. We reserve the right to make changes at any time, without notice or obligation, in the information contained on this site including prices, incentive programs, specifications, equipment, colours, materials, and to change or discontinue models. Images may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options or other specifications. See dealer for complete details. Our prices may change daily and prices indicated above are web specials for online shoppers. All prices are plus applicable taxes, licensing charges and fuel charges (if applicable).  Prices represent the selling price including all current incentives (Consumer Cash discounts which are applied before taxes, and/or Bonus Cash discounts, which are applied after taxes) and any additional dealer discounts.While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any technical or human errors or omissions contained on these pages and we reserve the right to correct any errors without prejudice or penalty to ourselves. Please verify any information in question with The Vault Automotive Collection Inc.

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

