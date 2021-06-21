Menu
2018 Ford F-250

71,430 KM

Details Description Features

$49,700

+ tax & licensing
$49,700

+ taxes & licensing

Bruno's Cars Inc.

416-505-5890

XLT

XLT

Location

Bruno's Cars Inc.

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

416-505-5890

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,700

+ taxes & licensing

71,430KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7441496
  • VIN: 1FTBF2B61JEC02435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 71,430 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra RARE Clean truck that has never been used to plow snow. Equipped with Factory Snow Plow prep pkg, Remote Start... Trailer Tow Mirrors ...Big Screen and lots more. Sold Safety Certified with Balance of Ford Warranty. ***CLEAN CARFAX**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

416-505-5890

