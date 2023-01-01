2018 Tesla Model 3

$36,895 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 4 , 8 8 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10494675

10494675 Stock #: 200M09-179873

200M09-179873 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA7JF179873

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 200M09-179873

Mileage 104,886 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.