<p>Rare Renegade Verona 34VQB.   All options. Stored indoors.  20000 LB tow Capacity.  Build sheet available upon request.</p>

2019 Freightliner Motor Home

40,687 KM

Details Description

$311,000

+ tax & licensing
Location

Bruno's Cars Inc.

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

416-505-5890

40,687KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FVACYFE3KHKR3818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Class C Motorhome
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,687 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Renegade Verona 34VQB.   All options. Stored indoors.  20000 LB tow Capacity.  Build sheet available upon request.

Packages

Verona 34

