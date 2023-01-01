$311,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Freightliner Motor Home
Location
Bruno's Cars Inc.
540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
416-505-5890
$311,000
+ taxes & licensing
40,687KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FVACYFE3KHKR3818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Class C Motorhome
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 40,687 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare Renegade Verona 34VQB. All options. Stored indoors. 20000 LB tow Capacity. Build sheet available upon request.
Packages
Verona 34
2019 Freightliner Motor Home