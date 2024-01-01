Menu
<p><strong> COOLING SEATS | ACCIDENT FREE | 360* CAM | LANE ASSIST | PANORAMIC  </strong></p><p><span>2020 FORD EXPEDITION LIMITED 4X4. 360 CAMERA. PANORAMIC SUNROOF.PREMIUM SOUND. ALLOY WHEELS. BLIND SPOT SENSOR.LEATHER INTERIOR. BLUETOOTH. LANE ASSIST. KEYLESS ENTRY. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 252,260 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $29,786</span><span>.00.<span> </span>PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1720638623204_5111968187289238 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span></p> <p>****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** <br>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING <br>SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 </p><p>Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details.   All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1711558354648_253501834214404 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2020 Ford Expedition

252,260 KM

$29,786

+ tax & licensing
Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Used
252,260KM
VIN 1FMJU2AT8LEA89185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 252,260 KM

Vehicle Description

" COOLING SEATS | ACCIDENT FREE | 360* CAM | LANE ASSIST | PANORAMIC  "

2020 FORD EXPEDITION LIMITED 4X4. 360 CAMERA. PANORAMIC SUNROOF.PREMIUM SOUND. ALLOY WHEELS. BLIND SPOT SENSOR.LEATHER INTERIOR. BLUETOOTH. LANE ASSIST. KEYLESS ENTRY. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 252,260 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $29,786.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS

****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS*** 
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING 
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477 

Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details.   All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Conversation mirror
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
78-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
88 L Fuel Tank
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
771.1 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 3
Dashboard Storage
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Available in select markets only
SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link service w/a 6-month subscription
400 kgs (7450 lbs)

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
