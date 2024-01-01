$29,786+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Expedition
Limited 4x4 - NO ACCIDENTS | NAVIGATION | 360 CAM | PANORAMIC | 7 PASSENGER
2020 Ford Expedition
Limited 4x4 - NO ACCIDENTS | NAVIGATION | 360 CAM | PANORAMIC | 7 PASSENGER
Location
Skyline Auto
3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8
1-866-724-3388
$29,786
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 252,260 KM
Vehicle Description
" COOLING SEATS | ACCIDENT FREE | 360* CAM | LANE ASSIST | PANORAMIC "
2020 FORD EXPEDITION LIMITED 4X4. 360 CAMERA. PANORAMIC SUNROOF.PREMIUM SOUND. ALLOY WHEELS. BLIND SPOT SENSOR.LEATHER INTERIOR. BLUETOOTH. LANE ASSIST. KEYLESS ENTRY. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 252,260 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $29,786.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS
****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE*** **** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING
SKYLINE AUTO 3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8 PH: 1-289-987-7477
Guaranteed Approval. Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Skyline Auto
Email Skyline Auto
Skyline Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-724-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-866-724-3388