2020 Ford F-350

48,855 KM

$66,700

+ tax & licensing
$66,700

+ taxes & licensing

Bruno's Cars Inc.

416-505-5890

2020 Ford F-350

2020 Ford F-350

XLT 8.5 Western Snow Plow

2020 Ford F-350

XLT 8.5 Western Snow Plow

Location

Bruno's Cars Inc.

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

416-505-5890

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,700

+ taxes & licensing

48,855KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8594504
  VIN: 1FTRF3BN3LED64498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 48,855 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare F350 Reg Cab Pickup used exclusively to clean a dealership property. Kept spotless and fully serviced. Options include 7.3 V8, XLT Trim, Rubber Floor,  Snow plow prep, 397 Amp Alternator, 

Western 8.5 Pro Plus Snow Blade

Western Quick Link Attachment System Western Wired in Remote Control System Line X Box 5 inch; Chrome Aluminum Running Boards Back Rack system on box Gator back Front and Rear Mud Flaps Professional Grade Blue Light and white strobe Lights on front and back of truck.

Twin Batteries, 11400# GVWR, 3.73 Locking rear axle

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Bruno's Cars Inc.

Bruno's Cars Inc.

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

416-505-5890

