$66,700+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-505-5890
2020 Ford F-350
XLT 8.5 Western Snow Plow
Location
Bruno's Cars Inc.
540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
416-505-5890
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$66,700
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8594504
- VIN: 1FTRF3BN3LED64498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 48,855 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare F350 Reg Cab Pickup used exclusively to clean a dealership property. Kept spotless and fully serviced. Options include 7.3 V8, XLT Trim, Rubber Floor, Snow plow prep, 397 Amp Alternator,
Western 8.5 Pro Plus Snow Blade
Western Quick Link Attachment System Western Wired in Remote Control System Line X Box 5 inch; Chrome Aluminum Running Boards Back Rack system on box Gator back Front and Rear Mud Flaps Professional Grade Blue Light and white strobe Lights on front and back of truck.
Twin Batteries, 11400# GVWR, 3.73 Locking rear axle
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bruno's Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.