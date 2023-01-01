$38,300+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,300
+ taxes & licensing
Bruno's Cars Inc.
416-505-5890
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
Bruno's Cars Inc.
540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
416-505-5890
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$38,300
+ taxes & licensing
58,605KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10276392
- VIN: 3C6JR7AT5LG312382
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 58,605 KM
Vehicle Description
Our own Shop truck since new. All original and well maintained. Has all available options including Ram Box storage, Apple Carplay, 20" alloy wheels
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bruno's Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bruno's Cars Inc.
540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1