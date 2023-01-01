Menu
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

58,605 KM

$38,300

+ tax & licensing
$38,300

+ taxes & licensing

Bruno's Cars Inc.

416-505-5890

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Bruno's Cars Inc.

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

416-505-5890

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$38,300

+ taxes & licensing

58,605KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10276392
  • VIN: 3C6JR7AT5LG312382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 58,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Our own Shop truck since new. All original and well maintained.  Has all available options including Ram Box storage, Apple Carplay, 20" alloy wheels 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Buy From Home Available

Email Bruno's Cars Inc.

Bruno's Cars Inc.

Bruno's Cars Inc.

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

416-505-5890

