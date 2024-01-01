Menu
<p>Still like new. Handling Package.  Voice activated Nav.  Red Brake Calipers.  600A Pkg.  Comes with original bill of sale and window sticker.</p>

2022 Ford Mustang

625 KM

$71,500

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang

Mach 1

2022 Ford Mustang

Mach 1

Location

Bruno's Cars Inc.

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

416-505-5890

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$71,500

+ taxes & licensing

625KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FA6P8R04N5554343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 625 KM

Vehicle Description

Still like new. Handling Package.  Voice activated Nav.  Red Brake Calipers.  600A Pkg.  Comes with original bill of sale and window sticker.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bruno's Cars Inc.

Bruno's Cars Inc.

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$71,500

+ taxes & licensing

