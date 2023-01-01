$63,999+ tax & licensing
$63,999
+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab 147" Elevation
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
28,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9781894
- VIN: 3GTU9CED8NG129921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 28,900 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4