Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

28,900 KM

Details Features

$63,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$63,999

+ taxes & licensing

Grande National Leasing

905-738-3800

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Sierra 1500

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147" Elevation

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147" Elevation

Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

  1. 1680188693
  2. 1680188696
  3. 1680188698
  4. 1680188700
  5. 1680188702
  6. 1680188705
  7. 1680188707
  8. 1680188709
  9. 1680188711
  10. 1680188713
  11. 1680188716
  12. 1680188718
  13. 1680188720
  14. 1680188722
  15. 1680188724
  16. 1680188726
  17. 1680188727
  18. 1680188730
  19. 1680188732
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$63,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
28,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9781894
  • VIN: 3GTU9CED8NG129921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,900 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Grande National Leasing

2011 Mercedes-Benz S...
 66,740 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1957 Chevrolet Bel A...
 0 KM
$129,999 + tax & lic
2020 Audi Q5 PREMIUM...
 88,686 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Grande National Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Grande National Leasing

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

Call Dealer

905-738-XXXX

(click to show)

905-738-3800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory