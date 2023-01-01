Menu
2022 Jeep Cherokee

21,343 KM

$45,877

$45,877 + tax & licensing
$45,877

+ taxes & licensing

Seven View Chrysler

905-669-3731

2022 Jeep Cherokee

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk NAVI/TRAILER TOW GROUP

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk NAVI/TRAILER TOW GROUP

Seven View Chrysler

2685 Highway 7 West, Concord, ON L4K 1K8

905-669-3731

$45,877

+ taxes & licensing

21,343KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9818899
  Stock #: 7752
  VIN: 1C4PJMBX5ND525620

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 7752
  • Mileage 21,343 KM

There are many reasons why people visit Seven View Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram from all around Ontario for a used cars in Vaughan west of Toronto. One reason is our selection of quality sought-after pre-owned vehicles. The second is our commitment to our customers. At Seven View Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, we don't believe in gimmicks, just good cars and great people.

Seven View Chrysler's expansive inventory of used cars, trucks and SUVs. No matter if you are looking for used Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Infiniti, Ford, Dodge, Chrysler, Kia, Hyundai, Dodge, Jeep, Ram or Chevrolet we have something for you. Whether you live in Toronto, Etobicoke, Richmond Hill, Burlington, Brampton, Hamilton, Mississauga, Oakville, Vaughan or Toronto, come in and see why all of our customers keep coming back.

6 months no payments are based on approved credit. Other restriction may apply. Call for details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Seven View Chrysler

Seven View Chrysler

2685 Highway 7 West, Concord, ON L4K 1K8

905-669-3731

