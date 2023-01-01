2022 Jeep Cherokee

$45,877 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 , 3 4 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9818899

9818899 Stock #: 7752

7752 VIN: 1C4PJMBX5ND525620

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 7752

Mileage 21,343 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.