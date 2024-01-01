Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Honda Civic

105,710 KM

Details Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Honda Civic

4DR AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Civic

4DR AUTO

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

  1. 1716572956
  2. 1716572956
  3. 1716572956
  4. 1716572956
  5. 1716572955
Contact Seller

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
105,710KM
Used
VIN 2HGFA16449H006773

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-065
  • Mileage 105,710 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2009 Honda Civic 4DR AUTO for sale in Cornwall, ON
2009 Honda Civic 4DR AUTO 105,710 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 Auto AWD for sale in Cornwall, ON
2019 Mazda CX-5 Auto AWD 78,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue for sale in Cornwall, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue 85,210 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Civic