$4,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Honda Civic
4DR AUTO
2009 Honda Civic
4DR AUTO
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
105,710KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFA16449H006773
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 21-065
- Mileage 105,710 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
2009 Honda Civic 4DR AUTO 105,710 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 Auto AWD 78,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue 85,210 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-932-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
613-932-4514
2009 Honda Civic