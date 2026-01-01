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Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Cornwall, ON

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

148,708 KM

Details Features

$26,777

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
14175982

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-698-3291

  1. 1779985630
  2. 1779985642
  3. 1779985650
  4. 1779985658
  5. 1779985664
  6. 1779985700
  7. 1779985705
  8. 1779985713
  9. 1779985717
  10. 1779985721
  11. 1779985740
Contact Seller

$26,777

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
148,708KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC4HG440364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 440364
  • Mileage 148,708 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

Call Dealer

613-698-XXXX

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613-698-3291

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$26,777

+ taxes & licensing>

Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-698-3291

2017 GMC Sierra 1500